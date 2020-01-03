Baby Emma From ‘Friends’ Just Shared A Hilarious Photo Referencing Chandler’s 2020 Joke

‘Friends’ may no longer be streaming on Netflix, but it seems the show that ended in 2004 is more relevant today than ever. Even the stars of the show are getting in on the fun, with the cast posting photos together for fans, and rumors of a potential reunion. Now, another one of the shows actresses, Noelle Sheldon, is joining the fun posting a reference on Instagram only fans of the show would understand.

Noelle Sheldon is one of the two twins that played Ross and Rachel’s daughter, Emma, on ‘Friends.’ While most wouldn’t recognize her all these years later, the actress wants to let fans know, she’s just as obsessed as they are. In an Instagram post, Sheldon wrote “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done Photoshop). Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!"

The reference comes from a ‘Friends’ episode “The One With The Cake.” In the episode, Monica and Chandler record a message for Emma’s 18th birthday. While Monica and chandler were flustered and frustrated when posting their video, wishing Emma a happy birthday in 2020, Sheldon seemed more than happy to deliver something fans can get excited about.

Via Just Jared