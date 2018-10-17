Chris Pratt Shares Baby Picture Where He Looks Exactly Like Chucky

Chris Pratt is no doubt a handsome fella, but even the most beautiful people go through an awkward phase.

Pratt just happened to hit his awkward phase when he was very, very young.

Pratt recently shared a picture on social media where he, as a toddler, looked exactly like the creepy demon doll Chucky. Exactly like Chucky. His sister dug up the photo, and luckily for all of us, he shared it for the world to see.

There also happens to be a reboot of the Child's Play franchise in the works, starring Aubrey Plaza as the mother who gives her son the Chucky doll to set in motion the horrific events of the film. Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt played a married couple when they both starred on Parks and Recreation!

Via ComicBook.com