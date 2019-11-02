[Video] Axl Rose Falls On Stage While Performing In Las Vegas

Being a rock star sounds like the greatest job in the world, but it definitely ha its downsides, just ask Axl Rose. The Guns N’ Roses frontman took a tumble while on stage recently. Video shows Rose slipping and taking a hard fall while singing ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ in Las Vegas.

Video of Axl Rose Falls On Stage, Las Vegas Nov 1, 2019

Guns N’ Roses has been performing in Las Vegas recently, and while shows have been going great, Friday’s show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace had a small misstep when Axl Rose went down while performing. As video shows, the singer took a few steps back and appeared to slip and fall. While the fall looked pretty bad on video, Rose quickly popped up and kept singing.

At one point Axl Rose left the stage, but only to get a towel and wipe down the area he slipped. Luckily, Rose avoided any major injury and was able to continue the show. At 57, falls like that aren’t as fun as they used to be, but Rose showed his professionalism, and chose to continue Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in this Lifetime Tour."

Via TMZ