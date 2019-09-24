Axl Rose Debuts New Look During Guns N’ Roses First Show Of 2019

The GN’R Frontman Showed Off A New Short Haircut That Fans Are Loving

September 24, 2019
JT
JT
Guns_N_Roses

Press Association

Since 2016, Guns N’ Roses has been on a three year long redemption tour. The band first kicked off the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour in April of 2016, and now the band has officially kicked off the final leg of the tour in 2019. While their first show back gave fans plenty to talk about, it was the new look Axl Rose debuted that had everyone talking. Rose showed up to the concert with a dramatic new look after cutting his iconic long red hair.

Axl Rose and the rest of GN’R kicked off their tour with a stop at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, and while the music was as good as ever, all anyone wanted to talk about was Axl Rose’s new haircut. The singer showed off a short haircut for the first time in years. Rose’s iconic red hair still has some flow, but is significantly shorter than the length he made famous in the 80’s and 90’s.

Though some were shocked, most fans liked the age appropriate new look Rose debuted at the concert. Plenty of fans went to social media to show support, with some even reaching out to Axl Rose to let him know how much they like the new look. Ironically, Rose was kicked out of his home at 16 for not cutting his hair, and now in 2019 the rock icon is finally ready for a new look.

