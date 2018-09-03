Truck Carrying Axe Body Spray Explodes Along I-35 In Texas

A trucker was driving through Belton, about 60 miles north of Austin, when he noticed a fire in his rearview mirror.

He pulled over to the shoulder and detached his truck from the trailer, which happened to be carrying highly explosive Axe Body Spray. When the fire finally reached the trailer, it exploded, sending the cans of the body spray everywhere.

FIRE VIDEO: Viewer David Clauder sent us this video from the fire on I-35 this morning.



The fire was caused by Axe Body Spray cans that had exploded after an accident: https://t.co/mXxjfSPnod pic.twitter.com/HfeXutWqKg — KXXV CenTex News Now (@KXXVNewsNow) August 31, 2018

Despite the highway being shut down for eight hours, and pretty much reduced to gravel after the explosion, luckily nobody was hurt from the explosion. Jodi Wheatley, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, told CNN three lanes, and both shoulders, on that section of I-35 would need to be removed and replaced because of the intensity of the flames. At least it smelled good.

Via CNN