'Avengers: Endgame' Does Not Have The Traditional Post-Credits Scene

Maybe it's just me, but I always like to sit through the credits at the end of a movie to see if there's an extra scene: especially any of the Avengers movies.

Heads up: you don't need to do that with Avengers: Endgame. Check this out:

Time for the #Endgame. The movie theater had this posted outside ---- pic.twitter.com/2u1WRQEWAx — J.D. Capelouto (@jdcapelouto) April 25, 2019

Lol the poor movie theater workers were yelling THERE’S NO END CREDIT SCENE after Avengers and the entire theater refused to believe it and sat waiting for credits to end...and there is no end credit scene — Hannah Groch-Begley (@grouchybagels) April 26, 2019

Went to see "Avengers Endgame", at the end of the Avengers films they always have a Teaser Scene for the next film.

The credits start rolling and we're all sitting there waiting. Then the Theatre Cleaner comes in and shouts out to everyone "There's no shite after the credits"! — Paddy - the Grim Tweeter (@paddyflynn) April 25, 2019

I don't know about you, but I'm cool with this! After 3 hours and 2 minutes, I'm going to need to hit the bathroom as soon as possible...

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!