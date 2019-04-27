'Avengers: Endgame' Does Not Have The Traditional Post-Credits Scene

April 27, 2019
Maybe it's just me, but I always like to sit through the credits at the end of a movie to see if there's an extra scene: especially any of the Avengers movies.

Heads up: you don't need to do that with Avengers: Endgame.  Check this out:

I don't know about you, but I'm cool with this!  After 3 hours and 2 minutes, I'm going to need to hit the bathroom as soon as possible...

