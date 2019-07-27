Brand New 'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scene Will Break Your Heart Again

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

Seriously: you haven't seen Avengers: Endgame yet? Heck, even the recent Spider-Man: Far from Home focused on the aftermath of Ironman/Tony Stark's death.

In order to celebrate (ahem, promote) the digital release (this Tuesday 7/30/19) and Blu-ray release (8/13/19) of Avengers: Endgame, our pals at Marvel have released an incredibly touching deleted scene from the film. It shows our heroes paying tribute to the man in iron.

You can check it out below (it's OK to cry...again!).

Video of Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene, Final moments of all the heroes together

