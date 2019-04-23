"Avengers: Endgame" Cast Recaps The Marvel Movies To "We Didn't Start The Fire"

In case you don't have time to watch all 21 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before heading out to see Avengers: Endgame, you might want to watch this video.

The cast of the MCU participated in a nifty little recap of their movies, thanks to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, all set to the tune of Billy Joel's classic "We Didn't Start the Fire." The video features 10 members of the cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, and Brie Larson, who, along with Fallon himself, recap the first 21 films of the MCU in neighboring comic-strip tiles.

Video of Avengers: Endgame Cast Sings &quot;We Didn&#039;t Start the Fire&quot;

The video also serves as a tribute to the late Stan Lee, who can be atrributed to "starting" the actual fire of the Marvel Universe.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this Friday!

Via TVLine