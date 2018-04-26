"The Avengers" Cast Parodies "The Brady Bunch" Intro With Amazing Marvel Theme Song
April 26, 2018
Two of our favorite things merged to become one last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Several cast members of The Avengers: Infinity War made a cameo on last night's episode and performed a very special theme song for the movie franchise echoing one of the greatest TV themes of all time, The Brady Bunch. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch sang along to the amazing parody, and it might be the best thing you'll see on the internet all day.
The Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters tomorrow!