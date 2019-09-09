Home For Sale In Australia Goes Viral For Disturbing Interior Photos

Buying a house can be difficult, as it’s hard to find the perfect home. Even the best properties have something wrong with it that scares off potential buyers. That’s exactly what is happening to a home for sale in Australia. While it may seem like a normal home at first, these now viral photos show this house of horrors is anything but normal. To see the photos click here.

The home, which is located in Magill, Australia, may soon have a lot more potential buyers, as many social media users are commenting on the shocking revelation as the scroll through the photos of the house. According to the real estate website, “There are ten rooms, double cellar rooms, and a chapel, wrapped around by the return veranda fitted with lacework balustrade on three sides.” The agent even left a note for potential buyers to leave the kids at home.

As many on social media were quick to point out, the seemingly beautiful home turns into a house of horrors as one scroll through all the poste images. While many were scared of the potentially haunted house, for others it added to the intrigue. While the house is all the way in Australia, it may be the perfect home for any devout Halloween lover.

Via RealEstate.com.au

