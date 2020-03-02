Australia Held A Traveling Music Festival Called “Highway To Hell” In Honor Of AC/DC

Over the weekend, a highway in Australia was closed to traffic to celebrate the iconic rock group, AC/DC. The six mile stretch of highway was shut down, as AC/DC fans lined the streets for “Highway To Hell,” an event honoring the late Bon Scott. The event closed out the annual Perth Festival, as a parade went through the blocked off highway with bands playing classic AC/DC tracks.

The special AC/DC event was held on the Canning Highway in Perth, Australia. The parade like event saw bands playing classic AC/DC songs on the backs of flatbed trucks and trailers as they rolled through the blocked off highway. It was reported that an estimated 150,000 people lined the route on the 40th anniversary of Bon Scott’s ashes being interred at Fremantle Cemetery.

Before the rock parade began, things were kicked off with a record breaking air guitar jam, with 3,500 people rocking out to ‘Highway to Hell.’ The event to honor the Aussie rockers was first announced back in October, and now that it has finally taken place, fans are already asking for its return. When it comes to AC/DC, Australia doesn’t mess around.

