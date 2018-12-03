Austin Veteran Tries To Save Man Hanging From Roof; Turns Out To Be “Christmas Vacation” Inspired Decoration

A veteran named Alfred was walking through his Austin neighborhood when he noticed what appeared to be a man in distress.

He noticed the stranger hanging from the roof of his house, seemingly haven fallen while putting up Christmas decorations. Alfred approached the house, and called out to the man asking if he needed any help. He called 911 and did everything he could to adjust a nearby ladder so he could help the hanging man.

What Alfred didn't know at the time, however, was that the Heerlein family love the movie “Christmas Vacation,” and decided to decorate their home with the film in mind. They bought a dummy, dressed him in clothes similar to the the patriarch of the Griswold family, Clark, played by Chevy Chase, and posed him hanging from the roof. Chris Heerlein hung the dummy, and positioned the ladder to make it look like it tipped while “Clark” was hanging lights.

The family loved Alfred for trying to save the dummy, and reached out to him to thank him for being so concerned. Once Alfred found out it was just an elaborate decoration, and nobody was in danger, he had an amazing sense of humor about his predicament. He said, “I was trying to get him down any way I can. Except when I started talking to him, he never said nothing!" Then I thought, 'Oh my God I hope he's not dead, lemme call 911.”

