AT&T Stadium To Host Three-Day KAABOO Music Festival In 2019

It's hosted Wrestlemanias, National Championships, and yes, even a football game here and there, but next year, At&T Stadium will be able to add another checkmark to its extensive list of hosting duties: music festival.

The KAABOO music festival has been held three times in San Diego, and describes itself as an upscale experience that includes a “full spectrum of indulgences,” including live music, comedy, craft food and drinks, and contemporary art. Art? Perfect for AT&T Stadium! The three day festival has feautred performances from Katy Perry, The Foo Fighters and Halsey in the past, along with acts from comedians Craig Ferguson, Nick Offerman and Pete Holmes. Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones said in a release, "We are always looking for innovative partnerships that allow us to provide our market and a diverse demographic with a unique opportunity to engage with us. KAABOO Texas is a chance for people from all over the world, football fan or not, to experience AT&T Stadium through an incredible live entertainment event."

A lineup for the festival, scheduled for May of 2019, has not officially been announced yet, but is expected to be made known later this year.

Video of KAABOO Del Mar Lineup 2018

Via WFAA