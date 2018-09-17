Athlete Banned From All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant After Eating All He Could (100 Plates Of Sushi!)

When restaurants advertise as being "all-you-can-eat," they have to know most people are taking that on as a personal challenge.

Unfortunately for Running Sushi in Landshut, Bavaria, they had know idea what they were in for when triathlete Jaroslav Bobrowski walked through their doors last weekend. Bobrowski wanted to partake in the restaurant's never-ending meal, and for 15.90 euros ($18.49), who among us wouldn't as well? Well, Bobrowski is now longer allowed at Running Sushi anymore because according to him, he eats "too much."

The former bodybuilder sat down at his table and proceeded to eat, and eat, and eat, and eat, consuming nearly 100 plates of sushi. Bobrowski told The Local, "When I went to the checkout, I wanted to tip, but the waiter did not want to accept that."

Video of 100 Teller Sushi, ein Artikel und eine gewaltige Medienlawine

The restaurant's owner told the Passauer Neue Presse, "He eats for five people. That is not normal." Bobrowski is of course, upset with the ban, as he says before, he was a regular at Running Sushi.

