[Video] After Almost A Year In Space, Astronaut Christina Koch Reunites With Her Dog

Spending just a few hours away from their dog can be difficult for any canine lover, but not being able to see your dog for almost a year seems torturous. However, that’s what astronaut Christina Koch has been dealing with after spending the last 328 at the International Space Station. Now, after returning to earth, Koch finally got to reunite with her pet, and the video is just as emotional as expected.

The 41 year old NASA astronaut shared video of her emotional reunion with her beloved dog, Sadie Lou. “Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” Koch captioned the video. As seen in the video, the dog anticipates Koch at the door, reacting as she approaches.

When the door opens, the two have an emotional embrace, as the dog rushed into Koch’s arms. Christina Koch made history while in space, becoming the record holder for longest spaceflight by a woman in history. Even with all the accolades, she’s probably more than happy to be home with her dog.

Via Yahoo!