Check Those School Supplies, Asbestos Has Been Found In Crayons!

As summer winds down and all you parents are getting ready to send your kids back to school, you might want to keep an extra eye on the school supplies you're buying.

Experts have found that Playskool Crayons may contain trace amounts of asbestos, and advise to avoid purchasing the brand. Be sure to know however, that this situation is strictly "safer than sorry." If you've come into contact with Playskool crayons lately, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group claims there is not an immediate risk of danger.

Video of Playskool crayons may have asbestos

Asbestos is most dangerous when it is inhaled, and can be linked to asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma. While kids inhaling the asbestos fibers flying off crayon wax is low, kids are prone to eating crayons, and more dangers could arise from these situations.

Playskool crayons were the only major brand to test positive for Asbestos, and PIRG has called for parent company Hasbro and the Dollar Tree retailer where the crayons are sold to issue a recall.

Via Gizmodo