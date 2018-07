Artist Reimagines Famous Love Songs As Freaky Paperback Book Covers

Brazilian Illustrator Butcher Billy (@41Strange on Twitter) has created several eerie paperback book covers: based on love songs!

As most of us have always thought, "Every Breath You Take" by the Police was an easy target!

Check them out below.

Brazilian Illustrator Butcher Billy Reimagines Famous Love Songs As Creepy Book Covers pic.twitter.com/ayPHaTsfIj — 41 Strange (@41Strange) July 4, 2018

Source: Twitter

