"Michael Jackson: On The Wall," An Art Exhibit Dedicated To The King Of Pop, Opens In Paris

Paris will soon be home to the King of Pop.

A new exhibition entitled "Michael Jackson: On The Wall" has just recently opened at the Grand Palais, and explores the "cultural impact and artistic influence of Michael Jackson's personality and work" from the 1980s to today. "On The Wall," is of course a reference to Jackson's fifth solo album "Off The Wall." French magazine Le Point explained the name, "The exhibition that the Grand Palais is proposing today recognizes that the dapper young man from "Off the Wall" is no longer, but he still lives...hooked on the wall."

The exhibit was previously featured in the National Portrait Gallery in London from June to October 2018, and will continue on to the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn from March to July 2019, and the Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Finland from August to January 2020. The exhibit contains more than 100 contemporary artworks including paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, video, and live performance footage.

The exhibit's curators explained, "Michael Jackson is one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century, and his legacy continues into the 21st century. Although he has always been considered as a reference in the world of music, video clips, dance and fashion, his impact on contemporary art has never been discussed and never made object of an international exhibition like this one."

Video of Framed: Michael Jackson - On The Wall (Unique Michael Jackson exhibition tour)

Hopefully "Michael Jackson: On The Wall" makes its way to DFW soon!

Via Forbes