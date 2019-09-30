TV Chef Claims He Was “Researching New Flavors” After Drug Arrest

Chefs are known to experiment with different flavors and combinations in order to find the perfect taste, but that doesn’t mean they can break the law to do so. A Television chef from Sicily was arrested on Saturday, and now faces drug charges after police raided his home and found a large amount of cannabis. According to reports, chef Carmelo Chiaramonte told police he was “researching new flavors” in an attempt to avoid drug charges.

Police searched the home of chef Chiaramonte located in the village of Tracastagni, at the foot of Mount Etna near Catania, on Saturday. During the search police found a large cannabis plant and Indian Hemp, along with cannabis infused wine, olives, coffee and tuna. While this seems like a large quantity, according to the chef he is a “agro-food consultant for third-millennium cuisine” that was simply searching for new ideas.

Chef Carmelo Chiaramonte works at the Katane Palace Hotel in Catania, but rose to fame thanks to an Italian culinary television show, ‘Immoral Recipes and Aphrodisiac Foods.’ Chef Chiaramonte has since been released as he now awaits trial. Maybe next time the celebrity chef will stick to oregano.

Via Fox News