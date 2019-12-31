Arnold Schwarzenegger & Clint Eastwood Took A Ski Trip Together

This photo looks like it has the potential to be the old man buddy comedy we didn’t know we wanted.

On Monday, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a picture on Instagram of the ski trip he recently took with actor and director Clint Eastwood. The two can be seen wearing ski gear, hats, and goggles.

Arnold captioned his post “Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.”

The two have been longtime friends. Schwarzenegger told the Hollywood Reporter in 2011 that he admires Eastwood’s long running career.

"In the future, I have to adapt my roles to my age. Clint Eastwood also has done it in the same way. Extreme fighting or shooting is not possible anymore. I want to be more encouraged as an actor and I believe that I can manage this challenge. I am like a sponge, which is absorbing all the knowledge, and always be willing to learn all new things."

Age isn’t slowing down the legendary actor/director as Clint Eastwood turns 90 next May.

Via: USA Today