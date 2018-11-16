Armie Hammer Slammed For Criticizing Celebs’ Tributes To Stan Lee

When the news of Stan Lee’s passing spread, celebrities far and wide began tweeting pictures of themselves with the Marvel legend to pay tribute.

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

This did not sit well with actor Armie Hammer, and for whatever reason, he decided to let people know he had a problem with it.

In a since deleted tweet, Hammer said, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.” When people began to counter his stance, Hammer doubled down saying, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Of course, Armie got hammered for his statements, and for criticizing how others grieved someone’s death. Many also said that the photos may have captured a good memory they had with Lee, and they wanted to share it publicly. Notably, he received a couple of shots from Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan said, “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat.”

Either way, Hammer backed down, deleted the critical tweets, and posted an apology.

Via Indie Wire