Armie Hammer Slammed For Criticizing Celebs’ Tributes To Stan Lee

November 16, 2018
Armie Hammer, Red Carpet, 90th Academy Awards, Velvet Tux

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

When the news of Stan Lee’s passing spread, celebrities far and wide began tweeting pictures of themselves with the Marvel legend to pay tribute.

 

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

This did not sit well with actor Armie Hammer, and for whatever reason, he decided to let people know he had a problem with it.

In a since deleted tweet, Hammer said, “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”  When people began to counter his stance, Hammer doubled down saying, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Of course, Armie got hammered for his statements, and for criticizing how others grieved someone’s death.  Many also said that the photos may have captured a good memory they had with Lee, and they wanted to share it publicly. Notably, he received a couple of shots from Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.  Morgan said, “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself.  You sound like a real asshat.”

Either way, Hammer backed down, deleted the critical tweets, and posted an apology.  

 

Via Indie Wire

