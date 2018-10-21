Arlington Police Looking For "Beer Baron" Who Stole Five Cases Of Beer From Store

October 21, 2018
The police are calling it a "textbook beer run."

Arlington police are looking for a man known as the "beer baron," who stole five cases of beer from a convenience store off Little School Road, according to a department tweet.  A tweet that includes one of the most amazing photos of crime to ever hit DFW.  

The suspect drove off in a gray Dodge truck.  Those with any information are asked to call Detective Thompson, at 817-459-6054, or email [email protected].

Via CBS

