Arlington Police Looking For "Beer Baron" Who Stole Five Cases Of Beer From Store

The police are calling it a "textbook beer run."

Arlington police are looking for a man known as the "beer baron," who stole five cases of beer from a convenience store off Little School Road, according to a department tweet. A tweet that includes one of the most amazing photos of crime to ever hit DFW.

Here is a textbook definition of a beer run. This beer baron swiped 5 cases from a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road and took off. He left in a Gray Dodge truck. -- Det. Thompson if you recognize him, 817-459-6054 or email, leonor.[email protected].gov pic.twitter.com/un3So55wB1 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 17, 2018

The suspect drove off in a gray Dodge truck. Those with any information are asked to call Detective Thompson, at 817-459-6054, or email [email protected].

Via CBS