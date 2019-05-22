Arizona Governor Signs Law Declaring Nunchucks Legal To Openly Carry

Up until a few short weeks ago, carrying nunchucks in the state of Arizona could have netted you a felony charge.

The martial arts weapon was on a list of prohibited weapons that also included bombs, gun silencers, and automatic weapons. However, late last week, governor Doug Ducey signed a law that removed nunchucks from the prohibited weapons list, declassifying them as a dangerous weapon and making it legal for them to be carried out in public.

Well, finally!

Hey guys...nunchucks are now legal in Arizona.



Yes, nunchucks.



Arizona Rep. John Kavanaugh told the Associated Press, “The average person can do far more damage using a baseball bat than nunchucks. They're not dangerous to anybody. And we really should let kids and adults who want to do martial arts activities legally possess them.”

