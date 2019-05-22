Arizona Governor Signs Law Declaring Nunchucks Legal To Openly Carry

May 22, 2019
JT
JT
Man, Dressed Up, Plaid Shirt, Nunchucks, Weapon, Karate

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Up until a few short weeks ago, carrying nunchucks in the state of Arizona could have netted you a  felony charge.  

The martial arts weapon was on a list of prohibited weapons that also included bombs, gun silencers, and automatic weapons.  However, late last week, governor Doug Ducey signed a law that removed nunchucks from the prohibited weapons list, declassifying them as a dangerous weapon and making it legal for them to be carried out in public.

Well, finally!

 

Arizona Rep. John Kavanaugh told the Associated Press, “The average person can do far more damage using a baseball bat than nunchucks.  They're not dangerous to anybody.  And we really should let kids and adults who want to do martial arts activities legally possess them.”

Via KRWG

Tags: 
arizona
Martial Arts
Karate
nunchucks
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Open Carry
ninja

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes