Aretha Franklin Reportedly "Gravely Ill," Surrounded By Friends And Family In Detroit Hospital

August 13, 2018
The Queen of Soul is gravely ill. 

Reports are that Aretha Franklin is said to have fallen incredibly ill, and is currently surrounded by close friends and family at a hospital in her native Detroit.  She's been battling numerous health problems over the last few years, which ultimately led to her retirement in 2017.

Franklin's most recent performance was last November 2, 2017 for the or the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.  her most recent public performance was at Philadelphia’s Mann Center in August 2017.

The family is asking for thoughts and prayers.

Via Detroit Free Press

