Arcade Fills Claw Machine Toilet Paper, Soap And Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus

As fear of the coronavirus continues to spread, stores around the world are facing supply shortages, as people stock up in preparation for an outbreak. Every day household items are quickly leaving shelves, as even online distributors have begun to sell out. That’s why one arcade in England decided to have some fun with the supply shortages, filling up their claw machine with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap.

The struggle is real! https://t.co/71x2S6iYuQ — Sophia Saint James (@SophiaSaintJam1) March 10, 2020

Rob Braddick, the owner of Devon’s Ho Barts Amusement Arcade, first noticed the shortage when he went to his local grocery store. Toilet Paper was in short supply, so Braddick decided to stock up, but later found a better use for the household necessity. He replaced most of the toys in his arcade claw machine with coronavirus essentials such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap.

“We also have a large machine that used to have a Spider-Man doll, but now there is a large Curex soap in there — that's the Rolls-Royce of hand sanitizer,” joked Braddick. While many struggle with grabbing toys with the claw machine, according to Braddick, these new items are even more difficult to grab. As shortages continue throughout the world, hopefully someone can figure out the trick to the new coronavirus claw machine.

Via Fox News