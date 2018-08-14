Applebee's Debuts New Strawberry Dollarita For The Rest Of Summer

August 14, 2018
JT
JT
Strawberry Margarita, Frozen
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Shows

Oh the Dollarita, Applebee's Summer tradition that is almost too good to be true.

Really there is no wrong time to enjoy a margarita, but there's something about the sweltering heat that just makes it ten times better.  Applebee's has been offering their margaritas for just $1 every summer since 2016, and this year is no different...or is it.

For the first time in the promotion's history, Applebee's is introducing a new flavor.  From now until August 31, you can enjoy a Strawberry-flavored margarita, still for the same cool price of just $1.

The Strawberry Dollarita will be available at 64 locations scattered throughout Austin, East Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Waco, and the surrounding areas!

Via Guide Live

Tags: 
Applebee's
Dallas
DFW
local
restaurant
Alcohol
margarita
DOLLARITA
Dollar
Cheap
drinking
summer
Strawberry Margarita
Flavor