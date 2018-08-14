Applebee's Debuts New Strawberry Dollarita For The Rest Of Summer

Oh the Dollarita, Applebee's Summer tradition that is almost too good to be true.

Really there is no wrong time to enjoy a margarita, but there's something about the sweltering heat that just makes it ten times better. Applebee's has been offering their margaritas for just $1 every summer since 2016, and this year is no different...or is it.

For the first time in the promotion's history, Applebee's is introducing a new flavor. From now until August 31, you can enjoy a Strawberry-flavored margarita, still for the same cool price of just $1.

The Strawberry Dollarita will be available at 64 locations scattered throughout Austin, East Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Waco, and the surrounding areas!

Via Guide Live