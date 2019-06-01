Apple Will Shut Down iTunes, New Report Says

The revolutionary music service launched in 2003.

June 1, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Shows
Technology

Remember when you used to hop on your computer, purchase and download a song from iTunes, and transfer it to your classic original clickwheel iPod?  Those days may be over soon.

A new report released by Bloomberg News says that Apple is getting ready to announce the end of their iTunes store.  The company is holding their world developer conference on Monday (6/3/19), and rumor is Apple will switch-up their iTunes offerings (TV, music, podcasts).  This is all in the wake of Spotify's streaming domination in the current market.  No details have been released yet, but chances are you'll still be able to access your purchased music library: but only virtually.

The revolutionary and music industry-changing service was lauched in 2003.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Source: Los Angeles Times

Tags: 
Los Angeles Times
Apple
iTunes
Bloomberg News

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes