Apple Will Shut Down iTunes, New Report Says

Remember when you used to hop on your computer, purchase and download a song from iTunes, and transfer it to your classic original clickwheel iPod? Those days may be over soon.

A new report released by Bloomberg News says that Apple is getting ready to announce the end of their iTunes store. The company is holding their world developer conference on Monday (6/3/19), and rumor is Apple will switch-up their iTunes offerings (TV, music, podcasts). This is all in the wake of Spotify's streaming domination in the current market. No details have been released yet, but chances are you'll still be able to access your purchased music library: but only virtually.

The revolutionary and music industry-changing service was lauched in 2003.

