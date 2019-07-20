Apple Users Get Free McDonald’s Fries This Month

In case you didn't know, there's a McDonald's right next door to the radio station here in downtown Dallas. And I'm about ready to make a beeline directly to the counter.

This month, Apple is teaming up with McDonald's to offer up free french fries. The reason: people love McDonald's french fries, and Apple wants you to use Apple Pay on those end-of-the-summer road trips.

Keep in mind, though: you only have one more Friday (7/26/19) to take advantage of this...so get cookin'!

Here's how you can do it:

Make sure Apple Pay is set up on your iOS/iPhone.

You need the McDonald's mobile app on your iPhone.

Set up a McDonald's account (unless you already have one).

Log in.

Tap on "Order" and then "Deals."

Tap the "Free Medium Fries" deal in the next pane.

Tap "Add to Mobile Order."

Go back and add something else to your mobile order.

Head to your order and choose Apple Pay during checkout.

Place the order.

Pick up your order (and enjoy your free fries!).

By the way, you can only get your free fries if you use Apple Pay during checkout; and you need to order something else off of the regular menu in order to get the deal.

If you need more details, click here.

