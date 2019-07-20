Apple Users Get Free McDonald’s Fries This Month
We'll tell you how.
July 20, 2019
In case you didn't know, there's a McDonald's right next door to the radio station here in downtown Dallas. And I'm about ready to make a beeline directly to the counter.
This month, Apple is teaming up with McDonald's to offer up free french fries. The reason: people love McDonald's french fries, and Apple wants you to use Apple Pay on those end-of-the-summer road trips.
Keep in mind, though: you only have one more Friday (7/26/19) to take advantage of this...so get cookin'!
Here's how you can do it:
- Make sure Apple Pay is set up on your iOS/iPhone.
- You need the McDonald's mobile app on your iPhone.
- Set up a McDonald's account (unless you already have one).
- Log in.
- Tap on "Order" and then "Deals."
- Tap the "Free Medium Fries" deal in the next pane.
- Tap "Add to Mobile Order."
- Go back and add something else to your mobile order.
- Head to your order and choose Apple Pay during checkout.
- Place the order.
- Pick up your order (and enjoy your free fries!).
By the way, you can only get your free fries if you use Apple Pay during checkout; and you need to order something else off of the regular menu in order to get the deal.
If you need more details, click here.
Source: iDrop News