Apple Users Get Free McDonald’s Fries This Month

We'll tell you how.

July 20, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

In case you didn't know, there's a McDonald's right next door to the radio station here in downtown Dallas.  And I'm about ready to make a beeline directly to the counter.

This month, Apple is teaming up with McDonald's to offer up free french fries.  The reason: people love McDonald's french fries, and Apple wants you to use Apple Pay on those end-of-the-summer road trips.

Keep in mind, though: you only have one more Friday (7/26/19) to take advantage of this...so get cookin'!

Here's how you can do it:

  • Make sure Apple Pay is set up on your iOS/iPhone.
  • You need the McDonald's mobile app on your iPhone.
  • Set up a McDonald's account (unless you already have one).
  • Log in.
  • Tap on "Order" and then "Deals."
  • Tap the "Free Medium Fries" deal in the next pane.
  • Tap "Add to Mobile Order."
  • Go back and add something else to your mobile order.
  • Head to your order and choose Apple Pay during checkout.
  • Place the order.
  • Pick up your order (and enjoy your free fries!).

By the way, you can only get your free fries if you use Apple Pay during checkout; and you need to order something else off of the regular menu in order to get the deal.

If you need more details, click here.

Source: iDrop News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
iDrop News
Mcdonald's
fries
Apple Pay

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes