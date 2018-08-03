Apple Becomes First American Company To Reach $1 Trillion In Value

For the first time in history, an American company has crossed the Trillion dollar threshold.

Thanks to a steady increase in the sale of the iPhone 8 and X, Apple became the first publicly traded American company to be worth $1 Trillion yesterday, with individual stocks reaching as high as $207.04 a share. For the year, Apple is up more than 20%. Wall Street even believes Apple can go higher, up to over $225 a share, with some estimating $275, which would make Apple worth $1.3 Trillion. Were not sure what else apple could do with that extra $300 Billion that they couldn't do otherwise.

Not far behind are Amazon, which is nearing $900 billion, and Google and Microsoft which are close to $800 billion in value.

In 2007, Oil giant PetroChin briefly surpassed $1 Trillion when there stock began being traded in China, but shares quickly plunged. They're now only worth $205 billion.

Now the important stuff...what does this all mean for the cost of our Apple products? Frankly, we don't know. You'd figure they'd be able to shave a couple of hundred bucks off here and there since they have a trillion in the bank, but what do we know?

Via CNN