Video Of Apparent Fart On Philadelphia 76ers Bench Has Everyone Talking

It was Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs: and the Philadelphia 76ers were stinking compared to the Brooklyn Nets.

Literally.

As you can see in the video (and read in the comments) below, things got a little smelly courtside on the 76ers bench.

Who farted in the Sixers bench? I can’t be the only one that saw that — Raudy Perez (@raudyp12) April 19, 2019

It’s pretty clear from that last cutaway that someone on the Sixers’ bench ripped an atrocious fart and I DEMAND to know who it was. — Terry Horstman (@terryhorstman) April 19, 2019

*Cut to Embiid on the bench



*Everyone complaining about a smelly fart



Stars, they're just like us! — Scott (@scott_from_585) April 19, 2019

