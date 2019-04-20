Video Of Apparent Fart On Philadelphia 76ers Bench Has Everyone Talking
Something stinks here.
April 20, 2019
It was Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs: and the Philadelphia 76ers were stinking compared to the Brooklyn Nets.
Literally.
As you can see in the video (and read in the comments) below, things got a little smelly courtside on the 76ers bench.
Somebody farted… pic.twitter.com/7Vf2fpuUU3— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) April 19, 2019
Who farted in the Sixers bench? I can’t be the only one that saw that— Raudy Perez (@raudyp12) April 19, 2019
It’s pretty clear from that last cutaway that someone on the Sixers’ bench ripped an atrocious fart and I DEMAND to know who it was.— Terry Horstman (@terryhorstman) April 19, 2019
*Cut to Embiid on the bench— Scott (@scott_from_585) April 19, 2019
*Everyone complaining about a smelly fart
Stars, they're just like us!