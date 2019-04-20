Video Of Apparent Fart On Philadelphia 76ers Bench Has Everyone Talking

Something stinks here.

April 20, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Photo Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows
Sports

It was Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs: and the Philadelphia 76ers were stinking compared to the Brooklyn Nets.

Literally.

As you can see in the video (and read in the comments) below, things got a little smelly courtside on the 76ers bench.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
NBA Playoffs
Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets
Fart

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes