Apollo Mission Control Center Restored To All Its 1969 Glory

If you're a fan of the NASA space progam, and remember the year 1969 fondly, you may want to plan a road trip down to Houston.

The Apollo Mission Control Center has just been restored to its original glory just in time for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. This was the nerve center for one of the biggest events in history: when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon (not to mention all of the other Apollo missions: including "the most successful failure" Apollo 13).

NASA (along with the National Parks Service) has taken pride in making sure the historic center has, "been updated to look dated": down to the tiniest of details. Original fabric, carpet, 1960s televisions, furnishings, ashtrays, documents, maps: they're all there, and pristine. Even the display screens are correct: with the appropriate buttons lit.

One of the coolest recent visitors to the refurbished center was none other than Gene Kranz (portrayed by Ed Harris in the movie Apollo 13): he is famous for directing the Mission Control team that helped save the crew of Apollo 13.

If you want to check out the Apollo Mission Control Center, it reopens for the public to view beginning on July 1st.

Today we reopened the Apollo Mission Control Center @NASA_Johnson after restoring it to appear as it did in 1969. We are building the #Artemis program on the legacy and success of Apollo. What a historic day! pic.twitter.com/CBXeQrYULi — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) June 28, 2019

As they stepped foot on the Moon, @NASA_Astronauts called this room to report their success. Like a moment in time, the Apollo Mission Control Center has been restored to appear as it did in 1969, just in time to celebrate the #Apollo50th anniversaries. https://t.co/lUs2wQFOid pic.twitter.com/kJy6fVeZns — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) June 28, 2019

Source: NASA

