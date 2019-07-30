“Apocalyptic” Swarm Of Grasshoppers Invade Las Vegas Strip

If you’re planning a trip to Vegas soon, you might want to hold off for a few weeks.

An “apocalyptic” invasion of grasshoppers has hit Vegas, and it appears the little buggers don’t have plans to leave the Strip anytime soon.

The grasshoppers came out to play overnight! -- Viewers sent in their video of grasshopper swarms from around the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night. Have you seen them in your neighborhood?



WHY grasshoppers are invading the valley: https://t.co/DSSz72ZLwH pic.twitter.com/oJkLdujqNr — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 26, 2019

This is wild video shot on the Las Vegas Strip showing the grasshoppers that have moved into the valley #8NN



Video Credit: 365 in Vegas / Twitterhttps://t.co/JpblqEGVFR pic.twitter.com/S94QCaEYxn — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) July 26, 2019

The migration of grasshoppers is apparently due to an “unseasonably wet spring marked by higher-than-average rainfall,” causing the critters to migrate west.

-- Some of you have been asking about the widespread radar returns the past few nights in #Vegas. Radar analysis suggests most of these echoes are biological targets. This typically includes birds, bats, and bugs, and most likely in our case--> Grasshoppers. -- #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/reQX7hJR7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 27, 2019

Although they can be a bit of a nuisance, fortunately the grasshoppers pose no serious threat. They don’t carry any disease, and do not bite. Still, might want to hold off that trip for just a little while longer!

Via HuffPost