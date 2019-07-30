“Apocalyptic” Swarm Of Grasshoppers Invade Las Vegas Strip

If you’re planning a trip to Vegas soon, you might want to hold off for a few weeks.

An “apocalyptic” invasion of grasshoppers has hit Vegas, and it appears the little buggers don’t have plans to leave the Strip anytime soon.

The migration of grasshoppers is apparently due to an “unseasonably wet spring marked by higher-than-average rainfall,” causing the critters to migrate west.

Although they can be a bit of a nuisance, fortunately the grasshoppers pose no serious threat. They don’t carry any disease, and do not bite.  Still, might want to hold off that trip for just a little while longer!

