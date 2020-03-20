[Video] Anthony Hopkins Is Spending His Time In Quarantine By Playing Piano For His Cat

With many people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities have turned to social media to give tips and entertain their fans while in quarantine. While some are using music, comedy or just time killing advice to spread joy to their audience, Anthony Hopkins recently gave fans exactly what they want; cat videos. The ‘Silence of the Lambs’ actor took to twitter to share a video of himself playing the piano for his cat.

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange... cats ----‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

In the video, that has since gone viral, Hopkins can be seen sitting at a piano, with his cat on his lap. “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange,” Hopkins wrote in his tweet. The actor is known to have an affinity for classical music, even putting out an album of his works in 2012.

Fans of Anthony Hopkins have already seen quite a bit of his cat Niblo in previous social media videos. The actor often shares content of himself playing with his pets. While many are stuck at home in quarantine, it seems to be pet videos that continue to cheer up the internet.

Via CNN