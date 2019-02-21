Angus Young Donates Nearly $20,000 To ACDC Superfan Who Skates 19 Hours A Day For Charity

Hockey referee and postman Steve McNeil is trying to raise money for charity.

He's dedicated his time to raising funds for a Montreal Alzheimer’s, by skating for 19 hours and 26 minutes a day in various cities across Canada. He skates 19 hours and 26 minutes in honor of his mother Eunice, who was born in 1926 but died in 2013 after suffering from Alzheimer’s for 20 years.

Video of Steve McNeil needs your support for his annual 1926 skate!

While skating from 12am to 7:26pm, Steve likes to listen to ACDC. He explains, "It's like touching an emotional lottery. You've got to understand, this is what's been my driving force. When I go out in these conditions, that's all I listen to because it's my tribute to Angus and the boys because I know they lost a big part of their family."

Angus Young, guitarist and co-founder of the band lost his brother Malcolm, also co-founder and bassist of the band, in 2017 after a fight with Dementia. In honor of his brother, and in honor of Steve's mother, Angus recently donated $19,260 to McNeil, asking that it be distributed to dementia programs across Canada.

The sessions may be grueling, but McNeil knows it will all be worth it, thanks in part to the generous donation from his favorite band. "It's funny how things work in the world, but rock’n’roll is such a powerful tool. This is AC/DC. This could open so many doors," he said.

Via Louder Sound