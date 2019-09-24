Angelina Jolie Told Brad Pitt To Stay Away From Kanye West And The Kardashians

One of the most intriguing bromances in Hollywood may soon be coming to an end. The budding relationship between Brad Pitt and Kanye West won’t last much longer, if Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has anything to do with it. The actress reportedly told Pitt she wants her children “nowhere near” the Kardashians and gave him an ultimatum; the kids or Kanye.

Angelina Jolie wants doesn't want her kids near the Kardashian clan. https://t.co/ZfinzNeRkD — Radar Online (@radar_online) September 24, 2019

Brad Pitt has made headlines recently after making several appearances at Kanye West’s ‘Sunday Service.’ The actor has been outspoken about attending Kanye’s event, and has even praised the sermons. While Pitt has seemingly started to become closer to West, and his celebrity wife’s family, his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is not happy about the friendship.

According to reports, “Angelina can’t stand the Kardashian clan and wants her children nowhere near them, and she’s told Brad as much. She’s pretty much issued him an ultimatum: It’s Kanye or the kids.” It is unknown which side Brad Pitt has chosen, but most likely this may be the end of any Pitt and Kanye collaborations in the future.

Via Radar Online