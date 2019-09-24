Angelina Jolie Told Brad Pitt To Stay Away From Kanye West And The Kardashians

Jolie Apparently Told Pitt She Wants Her Children “Nowhere Near” The Kardashians

September 24, 2019
JT
JT
Brad_Pitt

Press Association

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
Random & Odd News

One of the most intriguing bromances in Hollywood may soon be coming to an end. The budding relationship between Brad Pitt and Kanye West won’t last much longer, if Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has anything to do with it. The actress reportedly told Pitt she wants her children “nowhere near” the Kardashians and gave him an ultimatum; the kids or Kanye.

Brad Pitt has made headlines recently after making several appearances at Kanye West’s ‘Sunday Service.’ The actor has been outspoken about attending Kanye’s event, and has even praised the sermons. While Pitt has seemingly started to become closer to West, and his celebrity wife’s family, his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is not happy about the friendship.

According to reports, “Angelina can’t stand the Kardashian clan and wants her children nowhere near them, and she’s told Brad as much. She’s pretty much issued him an ultimatum: It’s Kanye or the kids.” It is unknown which side Brad Pitt has chosen, but most likely this may be the end of any Pitt and Kanye collaborations in the future.

Via Radar Online

Tags: 
Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie
Kanye West
The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's Sunday Service

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes