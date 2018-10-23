Amy Schumer And Husband Chris Fischer Expecting First Child!

October 23, 2018
Amy Schumer is going to be a mother! 

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together, as shared by one of Schumer's friends on Instagram Stories.

  

Schumer herself hinted at the possibility of her pregnancy when she shared a photoshopped picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, featuring Schumer and Fischer’s heads.

About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Schumer and Fischer wed this past February, only after a few months of dating.

Congratulations!

