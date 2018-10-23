Amy Schumer And Husband Chris Fischer Expecting First Child!
Amy Schumer is going to be a mother!
Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together, as shared by one of Schumer's friends on Instagram Stories.
@amyschumer is pregnant!!— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) October 22, 2018
Here are her midterms recommendations... and baby announcement via her and @JessicaYellin's Instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/pVrQ5VrZpw
Schumer herself hinted at the possibility of her pregnancy when she shared a photoshopped picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, featuring Schumer and Fischer’s heads.
About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!
Schumer and Fischer wed this past February, only after a few months of dating.
Congratulations!
Via People