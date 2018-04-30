America's Sweethearts Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

Celebrity marriages seem to come and go, each one ending more quickly than the last.

One celebrity couple, however, as withstood the tests of time, and seemingly is as strong as ever. And today, they celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are America's sweethearts. They've outlasted hundreds of failed marriages, and the love is still as strong as ever. Last year, Hanks said during an interview, "Sometimes I look at that lady in the morning looking all tousled and warm from bed in her sweats and her hair all piled up on her head…smokin' hot."

They first met each other in 1981, with Wilson appearing on an episode of Hanks' short-lived sitcom Bosom Buddies. Hanks was already with two kids however, though fate brought them together again on the set of the 1985 comedy Volunteers. Hanks and his first wife eventually separated, and by the end of 1986, he and Wilson were dating, and married April 30, 1988. Looking back, Hanks said he occurred at the time, "I don't think I'm ever going to be lonely anymore."

In a 2012 interview with Piers Morgan, Wilson said of her love with Hanks, "I'll never forget, we were standing on the corner of 57th and 5th in New York, or 58th and 5th. We were holding hands, and we were waiting for the traffic light to change. And he looked at me and he said, 'You know, I just want you to know, that you never have to change anything about who you are in order to be with me.' Literally, a wave of—if love is a feeling, or a cellular thing that happens to your body, it went through me, and that's pretty much who he is, and how he's been."

Video of Tom Hanks &amp; Rita Wilson Reveal Secrets to Their Marriage | E! Live from the Red Carpet

Freakin' adorable.

And it doesn't look like the love will be slowing down any time soon. Hanks told The Mirror in 2016, "People say, 'Jeez, it must be hard to stay married in show business.' I think it's hard to stay married anywhere, but if you marry the right person, it might work out. We give each other a natural sense of support for whatever the other wants to pursue. Our marriage doesn't require vast work. We have been married 28 years and dig each other a lot."

Via E!