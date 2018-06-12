"America's Got Talent" Winner Neal Boyd Dies At 42

Almost ten years ago exactly, he captured the hearts of America with his incredible audition on the third season of America's Got Talent.

He captured the attention of the judges, too, riding a wave of incredible performance after performance all the way to the top, winning the third season of the reality competition. We're sad to say, however, that opera sing Neal Boyd has passed away at the age of 42.

Video of Neal E. Boyd AGT First Performance Opera 06-17-08

Boyd had suffered from a number of medical problems over the last few years, including heart failure, kidney failure and liver problems. He was also seriously injured in a car crash in 2017.

Video of Neal E. Boyd Wins AGT Performance 10-01-08

After winning the $1 million prize in 2008, Boyd released an album, My American Dream, in 2009, and unsuccessfully tried to run for a southeast Missouri House of Representatives seat in 2012 and 2014.

Via WFAA