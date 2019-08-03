What Are America's Favorite Sandwiches?
#1 may surprise you.
August 3, 2019
When leftovers are boring, you're not in the mood to make an involved meal, and you don't want to go out to dinner...what do you do? You make a sandwich!
But what's your favorite sandwich?
The folks at YouGov surveyed over 1200 sandwich lovers, and put together a pretty convincing list of the top sandwiches in America. Check it out:
IMPORTANT SANDWICH DATA— Joanna Piacenza (@jpiacenza) August 2, 2019
(h/t @WaltHickey, who supplies all the good snack #s): https://t.co/XEjLecxcJm pic.twitter.com/ZaXvGv3j5q
Yes, good a old fashioned grilled cheese is #1! But grilled chicken #2? I'm not sure about that (unless you're going out for a sandwich). What do you think? Sound out on our social pages below!
Source: YouGov