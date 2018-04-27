American Woman Confuses Pregnancy For Food Poisoning; Gives Birth In Turkish Hotel Using YouTube

Tennessee woman Tia Freeman was on a plane when she started to feel the contractions coming.

At first, she thought it might be a slight case of food poisoning, as she had salmon on the flight while she normally is a vegetarian. But the cramps kept coming, and she continually felt contractions all the way to her hotel room. She was in a country where she didn't speak the language, and was about to give birth to her child with no way to ask for help. So the computer specialist in the U.S. Air Force whipped out her phone, searched for a video on how to deliver a baby, and watched. She told People, "I pull out my phone and I go on YouTube and I legitimately type in, 'How to deliver a baby,' and whatever the first video was, that's what I went with. At that point, my adrenaline and my instincts started to take over, and I wasn't thinking about anything, I was in auto-pilot — read the directions, do what it says, do not deviate from the plan!"

Here he is Xavier Ata Freeman born March 7, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey! My little surprise bundle of international joy!



(His middle name is Turkish) pic.twitter.com/HVlnvqEClQ — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

She filled her room's bath with warm water, grabbed two towels, one for the baby and one to bite on, and pushed. She cut the umbilical cord with a pocketknife she sterilized. She had a little trouble understandably at the airport the following day, as she was traveling with a brand new baby she didn't possess a day before. A visit to the U.S. Embassy provided the necessary paperwork for her new son, and after a two week stay in Turkey to rest, mother and baby went home.

To wrap up I go to the hospital get checked out everything is fine. He’s perfectly healthy! Lol the doctors were shocked to hear my story. I made national news & people would stop us to take pictures all the time & a random elderly woman grabbed my boob as I was breastfeeding pic.twitter.com/gGp4lJvEvl — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

Freeman didn't realize she was pregnant until the third trimester. She didn't gain much weight and birth control changed her menstruating cycle. She noticed her stomach was really round while getting out of the shower one day, and she thought to herself "I was like, dear God, I really hope I’m not pregnant." She was. She already booked an expensive two-week trip to Germany, so she decided to risk the travel, believing she would make it back in time to deliver her bay. She didn't.

Oh yeah and the press were there when we flew back to the states too ---- I think I covered everything pic.twitter.com/SJeRa9dsID — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

Freeman and her son, named Xavier, are doing well, even with the sudden and extreme change in scenery for her boy. She said, "We're finally getting situated, and he's finally getting used to the time schedule! It took him a little while. But we're doing really good, we're back home surrounded by family and love."

Btw Xavier turned 7 weeks old today!!! pic.twitter.com/s1iHpNiUI9 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

Via People