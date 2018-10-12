American Cheese Are On The Decline, Millennials Are To Blame

The American cheese, most popular in cheeseburgers on major chained restaurants, has been seeing a decrease in sales four years in a row.

Companies like Kraft Singles and Velveeta has had a 1.6 percent decrease in sales this year.

"The product, made famous by the greatest generation, devoured by boomers on the go and touted as the basis for macaroni and cheese, the well-documented love object for Gen X, has met its match with millennials demanding nourishment from ingredients that are both recognizable and pronounceable," says a report by Bloomberg.

Wendy's, McDonald's and Panera Bread have made changes to their menus for alternate cheeses in their food.

via FOX4