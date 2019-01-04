American Airlines Employee Goes Viral For Amazing Dance Moves On The Tarmac

Jahmaul Allen, an employee of American Airlines at Toronto Pearson International Airport is known as the “YYZ Dancer.”

Recently, he's gone viral for dancing while directing planes out on the tarmac, and he deserves all the praise that's heading his way. He was even able to calm a crying baby by strutting his stuff!

Allen recently told ABC News, “I just love what I do and I love making the passengers happy.”

He's been working at the airport for two years, and is even starting to get recognized by several passengers. Ultimately, however, he wants to become a pilot. “I usually don’t really have an impact on anyone. No one really notices me, so for this to happen, for this to surface — it’s actually a blessing,” he said.

Via NY Post