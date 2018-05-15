American Airlines Bans Emotional Support Insects, Hedgehogs, Hawks, And Goats From Boarding Flights

It wasn't too long ago that a woman was denied boarding a United Airlines flight with her emotional support peacock.

Now, other airlines are cracking down on obscure emotional support animals as well. American Airlines has just revised its guidelines for emotional support animals, which includes banning several creaures that previously could have been allowed on flights. American Airlines said in a press release, "We support the rights of customers, from veterans to people with disabilities, with legitimate needs for a trained service or support animal. Unfortunately, untrained animals can lead to safety issues for our team, our customers and working dogs onboard our aircraft."

Now, passengers must file paperwork 48 hours in advance of their flight in order to bring their emotional support animal on board, and the list on animals allowed on flights has also been drastically reduced.

Recently banned emotional support animals include:

-Insects

-Goats

-Hedgehogs

-Ferrets

-Spiders

-Chickens

-Hawks

Sorry to all the folks who wanted to bring their hawk on the plane. Still allowed, however, are miniature horses, so long as they are properly trained and harnessed. So there's a win, there!

