AMC Theatres To Show ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ To Celebrate Film’s 30th Anniversary
Participating Theatres Will Show The Classic Christmas Film On December 5th
As Christmas approaches, many will begin watching their favorite holiday themed films in anticipation of the big day. Luckily, for those whose favorite is ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’ AMC Theatres will be showing the film next month to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Those in attendance will also receive a special collectible ornament for the holidays.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is returning to the big screen this December! -- Be the first to see it at the 30th Anniversary Fan Event on December 5. Get -- now: https://t.co/27IxkcNpxX— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 15, 2019
Released in December of 1989, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ stars Chevy Chase as the patriarch of the Griswold family, showing the horrors of having family in town for Christmas. The film has become a Christmas favorite over the last 30 years, and on December 5th, all participating AMC theatres will be showing the classic film. Fans can check show times and get their tickets in advance here.
While not all AMC theatres will be involved, luckily for those in DFW there are plenty of locations that will be participating. Check out the list below of participating theaters in DFW to see if one by you will be showing ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’ If not, AMC says more theaters may be added later.
AMC DINE-IN Grapevine Mills 30
3150 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051
AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30
19919 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Mesquite, TX 75149
AMC DINE-IN Stonebriar 24
2601 Preston Rd #300, Frisco, TX 75034
AMC Firewheel 18
100 Coneflower Dr, Garland, TX 75040
AMC Highland Village 12
4090 Barton Creek, Highland Village, TX 75077
AMC Irving Mall 14
2433 Irving Mall, Irving, TX 75062
AMC Lake Worth 14
6600 NW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76135
AMC The Parks At Arlington 18
3861 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015
AMC Valley View 16
13331 Preston Rd #2300, Dallas, TX 75240
Via AMC Theatres