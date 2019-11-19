AMC Theatres To Show ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ To Celebrate Film’s 30th Anniversary

As Christmas approaches, many will begin watching their favorite holiday themed films in anticipation of the big day. Luckily, for those whose favorite is ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,’ AMC Theatres will be showing the film next month to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Those in attendance will also receive a special collectible ornament for the holidays.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is returning to the big screen this December! -- Be the first to see it at the 30th Anniversary Fan Event on December 5. Get -- now: https://t.co/27IxkcNpxX — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 15, 2019

Released in December of 1989, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ stars Chevy Chase as the patriarch of the Griswold family, showing the horrors of having family in town for Christmas. The film has become a Christmas favorite over the last 30 years, and on December 5th, all participating AMC theatres will be showing the classic film. Fans can check show times and get their tickets in advance here.

Video of Christmas Vacation Official Trailer #1 - (1989) HD

While not all AMC theatres will be involved, luckily for those in DFW there are plenty of locations that will be participating. Check out the list below of participating theaters in DFW to see if one by you will be showing ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’ If not, AMC says more theaters may be added later.

AMC DINE-IN Grapevine Mills 30

3150 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051

AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30

19919 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Mesquite, TX 75149

AMC DINE-IN Stonebriar 24

2601 Preston Rd #300, Frisco, TX 75034

AMC Firewheel 18

100 Coneflower Dr, Garland, TX 75040

AMC Highland Village 12

4090 Barton Creek, Highland Village, TX 75077

AMC Irving Mall 14

2433 Irving Mall, Irving, TX 75062

AMC Lake Worth 14

6600 NW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76135

AMC The Parks At Arlington 18

3861 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015

AMC Valley View 16

13331 Preston Rd #2300, Dallas, TX 75240

Via AMC Theatres