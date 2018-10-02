Amazon To Raise Minimum Wage For Employees To $15 Per Hour

Starting next month, Amazon is raising the minimum wage for all of its employees.

All U.S. workers will now earn minimum $15 per hour which, according to the company, will benefit "more than 350,000 workers," including full-time, part-time, temporary,and seasonal positions.

Currently, pay at Amazon varies by location. Starting pay at the warehouse in Austin is $10 an hour, whereas it is $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. Last year, the media pay for an employee at Amazon was $28,446, which includes full-time, part-time, and temporary workers.

Currently, Amazon has more than 575,000 employees across the world.

Via NY Post