Amazon Is Bringing Two New Fulfillment And Sortation Centers To DFW

Whether they want to admit it or not, Amazon clearly has a thing for North Texas. After not choosing the DFW metroplex for their HQ2 headquarters in 2017, the Seattle based company has invested heavily in the area with 10 fulfillment centers. Now, Amazon has signed yet another deal to bring two more fulfillment and sortation centers to DFW.

Since 2011, Amazon has made their presence known in North Texas with 22,000 jobs and over $7 billion invested in the state. These two new fulfillment centers, Texas will soon have a total of 18, with over two-thirds of those in DFW. The e-commerce company signed a ten year lease with Eastpoint Distribution Center for the two new North Texas locations.

The new fulfillment and sortation centers will be located at 8901 Forney Road in East Dallas, which has been occupied by Amazon since September 1, 2019, along with another location at 1511 NE Loop 820 in North Fort Worth. With these new locations, more jobs should be coming to North Texas, and hopefully even faster shipping. With all these fulfillment centers, Amazon may be regretting not setting up HQ2 in DFW.

Via WFAA