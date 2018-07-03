How You Listen To (And Delete) Everything Your Amazon Echo Has Recorded

Have you ever wondered what everyone in your household has asked your Amazon device?

As we recently reported, a couple's Amazon Echo apparently sent out a private conversation to one of their contacts. Keeping this in mind, it is possible to listen to (and delete) everything your Amazon Echo has ever recorded!

Our pals at iDrop News have put together a thorough (and I mean thorough) list of how you do this: you can check it out here.

Source: iDrop News

