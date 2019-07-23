Amazon Driver Caught Pooping In A Yard After Making Delivery

July 23, 2019
A woman in the UK received more than she bargained for when she ordered a package from Amazon.

Security footage caught the driver taking a squat in her yard and defecating on her property after making a delivery.  He can be seen tossing what appears to be toilet paper after doing the deed, and hopping over the fence and making his way.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the driver in question works for a third-party delivery service outsourced by the online shopping giant.  They said in a statement, "We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers.  We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience and offer our support."

Via NY Post

