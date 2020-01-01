Amanda Bynes Makes Rare Social Media Appearance, Shows Off New Face Tattoo

We haven’t seen or heard from actress Amanda Bynes in some time. According to a recent report from Entertainment Tonight, the former Nickelodeon star checked herself out of a sober living facility in early December.

The actress made rare appearance on social media the other night. Bynes took to Instagram to share a photo of herself. It looks as though she got tattoo of a heart on her cheek.

She captioned her post with the alien emoji. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Byne’s attorney reguarding the tattoo. No details have been released whether the ink is real or not.

This past summer Bynes graduated with an associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She was currently taking classes to earn her bachelor's degree but recently dropped out.