Alligator Found Relaxing On A Pool Float Shaped Like An Alligator

May 24, 2019
Alligator, Eyes, Water, Swimming, Florida

A Georgia family vacationing in Florida received the ultimate Sunshine State experience at the swimming pool at their AirBnb.

First, they noticed a curious alligator taking an interest in their dog.  Now wary of potential threats, David Jacobs and his family made sure to keep an eye out for any more potential gator threats.

Well they found one, and he was relaxing in the swimming pool of their South Miami AirBnb, resting on top of a pool float shaped like an alligator.

Not every day you see something like that, huh?

Jacobs told the Miami New Times, “My daughter, who’s 14, was like, ‘Dad this is soooo meta.’”

The Jacobs family notified the AirBnb’s owner, who called a local wildlife trapper to relocate the gator.

Via UPI

